Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 916 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,353.00 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,205.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,139.95.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

