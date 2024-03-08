Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $26,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $316.75 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.87 and its 200-day moving average is $317.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

