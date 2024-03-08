Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Logitech International worth $21,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,691. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.