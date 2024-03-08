Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $23.07 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $282.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.85 and a 200-day moving average of $386.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.41 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

