Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.20 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $26,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,123,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG stock opened at $2,691.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,463.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,177.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,502.25 and a 1-year high of $2,733.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

