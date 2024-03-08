Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $31.11 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $723.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $622.73 and a 200 day moving average of $547.62. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

