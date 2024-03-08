Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $32.31 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 797,869 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $32,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

