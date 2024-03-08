Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $33.40 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $973.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $943.39 and its 200-day moving average is $866.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.