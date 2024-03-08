Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of TriNet Group worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,218 shares of company stock worth $5,140,303. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TNET opened at $125.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $132.62.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

