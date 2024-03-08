Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,038 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Sempra worth $31,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,464 shares of company stock valued at $10,081,471. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRE opened at $70.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

