Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618,651 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $27,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

