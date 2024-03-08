Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 17,338 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $28,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $149.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $150.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

