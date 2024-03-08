Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,914 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,218 shares of company stock worth $5,140,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

NYSE TNET opened at $125.39 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $132.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average is $115.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

