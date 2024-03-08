Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 47,735 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in argenx by 5.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in argenx by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on argenx from $462.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.01 and its 200 day moving average is $447.93. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

