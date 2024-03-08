Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,133 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.