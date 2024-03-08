Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Humana worth $30,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $340.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.20.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

