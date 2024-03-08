Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,486 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $29,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

EXC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

