RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.50

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.74 ($0.12), with a volume of 903792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.12).

RUA Life Sciences Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -123.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.04.

About RUA Life Sciences

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

