Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $9,957,116. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 344.2% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

