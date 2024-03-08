Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.95.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 812,500 shares of company stock worth $9,957,116 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

