Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RWAY

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $9,957,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,670,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 261,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 123,719 shares in the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.