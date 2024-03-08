Samrat Sondhi Sells 2,048 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

EXR stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $166.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,621,000 after buying an additional 451,242 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

