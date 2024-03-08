Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 6,795 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Electric by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $5,566,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55. General Electric has a 12 month low of $86.07 and a 12 month high of $166.73. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.