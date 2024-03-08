Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 193,519 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American International Group were worth $41,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $75.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.