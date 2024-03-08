Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 684,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of American International Group worth $41,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

AIG stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $75.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

