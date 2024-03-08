Schroder Investment Management Group Has $38.82 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $418,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $86.07 and a twelve month high of $166.73. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day moving average is $123.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.