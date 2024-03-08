Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,167 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.30% of Builders FirstSource worth $45,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.47 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

