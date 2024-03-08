Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 328,405 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 328,405 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.26% of Ventas worth $43,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 55.9% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ventas by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

