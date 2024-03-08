Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 9,714 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $49,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after buying an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $528.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $537.26.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

