Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.42% of Allegion worth $38,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 11.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 234.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 88,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Allegion

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.