Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 34,747 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 34,747 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.95 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Starbucks Price Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
About Starbucks
