Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 544 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.32% of ICU Medical worth $38,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,886,000 after acquiring an additional 532,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ICU Medical by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,796,000 after purchasing an additional 377,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.53. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

