Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,466 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.47% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $37,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance
NYSE:FBIN opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $83.85.
Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBIN
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Brands Innovations
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.