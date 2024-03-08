Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,466 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.47% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $37,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $83.85.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.