Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 51,432 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,103.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 449.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,137. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

