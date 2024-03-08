Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,904 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

