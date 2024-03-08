Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 17,863 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ambev by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ambev by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Ambev by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ambev by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

