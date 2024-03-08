Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 8,303 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,799,000 after buying an additional 527,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $180.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

