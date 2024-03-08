Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 168,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 48,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

ENPH opened at $129.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

