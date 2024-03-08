Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 21,810 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $186.82 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $188.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

