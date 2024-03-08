Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $790,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,600 shares in the company, valued at $46,430,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $790,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,430,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,191,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,436 shares of company stock worth $41,103,744 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

NYSE:ANET opened at $286.57 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.18 and a 200-day moving average of $223.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

