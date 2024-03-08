Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

