Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $269.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.74 and a 200-day moving average of $246.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.