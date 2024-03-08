Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of NICE by 60.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in NICE by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NICE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.55.

NICE Trading Up 0.8 %

NICE stock opened at $238.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.60. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

