Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $2,485,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,850 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Shares of RCL opened at $124.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,753 shares of company stock valued at $73,916,005. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

