Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 202,539 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,849,000 after buying an additional 527,358 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,171,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,504,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,771,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.