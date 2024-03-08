Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 202,539 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,849,000 after buying an additional 527,358 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,171,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,504,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,771,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
