Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after buying an additional 347,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

