Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,104 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,118,000 after buying an additional 2,448,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.