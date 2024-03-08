Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 4,098 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.