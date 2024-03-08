Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 483 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $72.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

