Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 8,303 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $180.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

